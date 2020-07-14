Edwardsville to open cooling centers this week for relief from the heat

The centers are taking safety measures due to COVID-19 and ask that people call before coming

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Cooling centers are opening in the Metro East this week for people who need help beating the heat.

The City Of Edwardsville Emergency Management Agency said three cooling centers will be open starting Wednesday.

Afternoon heat indices in the area by Friday and through the weekend are expected to range from 105 to 110° and may continue into early next week. Those who don't have air-conditioned spaces are encouraged to use the shelters to take a break from the heat.

The centers are taking safety measures due to COVID-19 and ask that people call before arriving. Social distancing, occupancy limits and face coverings may be required.

Here are the locations, times of operation and phone numbers for the centers:

Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St.

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday

618-656-0300

YMCA Niebur Center, 1200 Esic Dr.

7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday

618-656-0436

YMCA Meyer Center, 7348 Goshen Rd.

7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday

618-655-1460

More sites and hours may be added if the need arises.

The St. Louis city website also lists cooling centers in the St. Louis area but said that many locations are unable to serve as cooling centers this summer due to COVID-19.