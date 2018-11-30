EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Four months after a mom was killed by a suspected drunk driver, authorities filed charges against the driver.

The accident happened in July near the intersection of Wanda and New Poag in Edwardsville. Markia Ivy was driving her motorcycle when she was struck and killed.

David Sterling, 50, faces charges of Aggravated DUI, reckless homicide and unlawful use of an electronic device. Police said Sterling was using his phone when he struck Ivy.

“I miss my baby a whole lot, more than anyone will ever know,” said Annie Jones, Markia’s mother. “The wheels of justice are just beginning to turn.”

Ivy leaves behind a son, Malik, who is now 13. Malik lost his father in a car accident when he was very young.

“My grandson now has to grow up without a mother,” Jones said. “His mother will never see him graduate high school. If everybody would just let this as a lesson. Don't drink and drive. Don't be on your phone and drive.”

The family said they are thankful for the community’s support. There is a GoFundMe account to help with the cost of raising Malik.

