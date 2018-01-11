EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Students have been evacuated at Edwardsville High School after a threat was found written on a bathroom stall Thursday morning.

Administration became aware of the threat at 10:25 a.m. All students are being moved to an alternate location.

“The credibility of the threat has not been substantiated and the Edwardsville Police Department is leading the investigation,” A letter from the superintendent said.

The school plans to release students early.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

