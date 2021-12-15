Edwardsville mourns 6 Amazon workers who died in tornado that collapsed warehouse

"I want their families to know that we are thinking of them and standing behind them," said longtime Edwardsville Resident Lisa McBride.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Stroll through Edwardsville and you will meet lots of people with heavy hearts.

They are still thinking about the six Amazon workers who died while on the job last Friday.

"Horrific. I couldn't imagine. I just can't imagine. It makes me very said," said Lisa McBride.

"We care about them. Obviously, this is so terrible," said Taylor Bailey.

You'll also now see flags flying at half-staff all around Edwardsville.

The flags are blowing in the wind as this community mourns the fathers, brothers and sisters who died when the EF-3 tornado tore through town.

Lisa McBride has called Edwardsville home for 20 years.

"I think everyone is coming together. When we're out, we all think of the Amazon folks," said McBride.

Taylor Bailey is a student at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

Her dormitory is near the warehouse where the Amazon workers lost their lives two weeks before Christmas.

"My old roommate worked at Amazon. I know she lost a few of her friends. She was worried about her friends," said Bailey.

"Even if you lost someone two weeks this year or two weeks before Christmas 20 years ago, it still aches," added Lisa McBride.

As for the families now missing and mourning their loved ones?

"We are all with you in prayer, in thought and in love and the community stands behind you," said Lisa McBride.