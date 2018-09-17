EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — In the early days of the school year, students notice new outfits, supplies, backpacks — and new classmates. But when a group of students in foster care came to Liberty Middle School, classmates also noticed their need, so they decided to step up and help.

They collected boxes and boxes of clothes, shoes, accessories, and bags that will help keep it all together. The students who organized it are in the 7th grade, and they say it's part of their class mission to make the school a better place for every student.

Their principal is dropping the items off at a local charity that will help get them into the hands of these foster families; it is called "Equipping the Called," located in Troy, Ill.

You can find out more about their efforts on their website.

