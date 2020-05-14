Edwardsville to abide by state's stay-at-home orders despite Madison County's vote to reopen

"Businesses should consult with their attorney before taking any action that would conflict with the Governor’s Executive Orders," Mayor Hal Patton said

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The City of Edwardsville will continue to abide by the state's stay-at-home orders even though Madison County voted earlier this week to allow businesses to reopen at limited capacity.

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton released the following statement Thursday:

"The City of Edwardsville will continue to support the Governor’s Executive Orders. We are sympathetic to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the City must abide by the Executive Orders issued by the Governor.

"The City places the safety of our residents as our top priority. We are diligently researching/considering all ways we can honor our commitment to safety while supporting the economic health of our business community. It is our recommendation that businesses should consult with their attorney before taking any action that would conflict with the Governor’s Executive Orders.

"We have joined with other communities to ask the Governor to reconsider the review time period for advancing to the next phase of the Reopening Illinois Plan from 28 days to 14 days. We will continue to work together with our neighboring communities to advocate for the unique concerns and needs of southwestern Illinois. We appreciate the hard work of our essential workers, our healthcare community, and all our residents as we navigate this difficult time."

The day after Madison County board members voted, some businesses in Edwardsville opened.

Other cities in the county have also said they will continue to follow the state's order, including Collinsville and Granite City.