EFFINGHAM, Ill. — A 25-year-old Effingham man is in custody after police said he threatened to shoot multiple people over the course of a few weeks.

Kendrick P. Miller, 25, was charged with falsely making a terrorist threat. He is being held in the Effingham County Jail.

The investigation began with a tip. A person called the police saying Miller made threats to shoot multiple people. Police immediately began an investigation and conducted a search of his house about four hours later.

Police said the investigation determined he was the source of the threat. Police said no weapons were found in the home.

"This is hopefully evidence that our country has taken a more proactive posture in identifying and reporting this level of dysfunction before it becomes a crisis," Effingham Mayor Jeff Bloemker said. "Thank you to our observant citizens and our actively engaged law enforcement officials."

Miller's bond will be set at a hearing Friday.

