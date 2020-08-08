Elderly man dead after car crash in Jefferson County

The 83-year-old man was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead

HILLSBORO, Mo. — An 83-year-old man was killed after a car crash in Jefferson County early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 1:51 A.M. on Route Y, west of Wilson Place.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a man was driving a 2017 Ram 5500 with two other passengers when the vehicle’s right tire struck a culvert.

The vehicle then returned to the road, crossed the center line, and was driven to a controlled stop

An 83-year-old male passenger, Donald Dischbein, was taken to Mercy Hospital for his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 39-year-old driver of the vehicle was not injured.

A 25-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital.