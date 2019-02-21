ST. LOUIS — An elderly man has died after a fire in his house fire early Thursday morning.

At about 2 a.m., St. Louis firefighters responded to the 3800 block of N. 22nd Street in the north St. Louis neighborhood of Hyde Park. Thick smoke was coming out of the one-story brick house when they arrived.

The smoke was especially heavy in the back of the home, which is where firefighters found George Battle near the back door of the home.

Firefighters got Battle out of the house and EMS rushed him to a nearby hospital. He was in critical condition when they took him away from the scene, but he passed away before getting to the hospital.

He was in his 90s.

Investigators have cleared the scene and are looking into what caused the fire.

The St. Louis Fire Department has not released any further details at this time.

