UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after an elderly woman was hit and killed while walking across the street in University City, Missouri, Monday afternoon.

Police said the woman was crossing the street on the 8300 block of Delmar when she was hit. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The woman has not been identified as of this writing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211.