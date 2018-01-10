FLORISSANT, Mo — A young boy is headed home from a hospital after being hit by a car outside a school in Florissant.

The boy was hit Monday morning after stepping in front of a car at Lawson Elementary School on Charbonier Road. He only suffered cuts and bruises and the driver was let go after the crash.

But people say it's amazing accidents like this don't happen more often.

Many students are dropped off at Lawson. School leaders say the problem is, sometimes parents drop them off on the opposite side of the road. That's something they've been trying to get to stop for some time now. Students who are dropped off on the opposite side have to cross two lanes of a very busy Charbonier Road. Often, they have to run to make it between cars. That's a dangerous way to try to get to school on time.

Austin Welch has a seven-year-old daughter at the school.

“I like the school. good teachers, good environment,” said Welch.

But he doesn’t like the traffic.

“It’s a lot of cars with both the schools right there,” referring to Lawson Elementary and St. Ferdinand Catholic School across the street.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Cars fill the Lawson lot every day at drop off and pick up times. Welch says hurried parents sometimes choose to skip the line and drop the children off in front of St. Ferdinand.

“I kind of get why they did it, cause it's faster.”

But for children crossing the street, Welch says it’s extremely dangerous.

Lawson elementary Principal Melissa Adkins was horrified to learn one of her students was hit by a car.

“As a mother, you're terrified, it's your worst nightmare,” she said.

As a principal, she's hoping the accident sends a message that hits home with parents.

“You know, kids make silly decisions sometimes.”

Welch hopes drivers in the area get the message, too.

“Slow down, look around, pay attention,” he said.

And his message to parents is simple.

“Walk across with them. That little step to make sure they get across, that could do a lot.”

The Hazelwood School District sent parents an email Monday afternoon reminding them not to send their children across Charbonier Road and the school parking lot alone. Instead, school leaders ask parents to walk their children to the crosswalk where they’ll be guided across the road by a teacher.

© 2018 KSDK