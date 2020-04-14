JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Eligible Missourians who filed for unemployment will start receiving $600 this week, as part of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payment program.

The state's Division of Employment Security began issuing the payments Monday, with a total of $66 million in benefits paid to more than 115,000 claimants, according to a press release.

The FPUC program provides that those eligible for at least $1 of unemployment compensation benefits during the week will receive an additional $600 per week as a federal supplement, the release said. All who are eligible for unemployment compensation will be eligible for the $600 supplement effective with the week beginning March 29. Payments will be made retroactively for claims filed on or after March 29. The last payable week for the $600 supplement will be the week ending July 25.

The DES said child support payments, existing non-fraud overpayments, and taxes, for those that have elected to have taxes withheld, will reduce both the $600 payment as well as any weekly unemployment payments. Those with an existing fraud penalty are not eligible for additional unemployment benefits.

During the week of March 29, 91,049 people filed for unemployment in Missouri, according to the state's labor department website. The week before, 104,230 people filed a claim.

For more information and resources, visit labor.mo.gov/coronavirus.

