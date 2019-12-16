ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Charles, Missouri family got the surprise of a lifetime this week!

Ellen DeGeneres surprised longtime fan Rachel Wobbe along with her husband Dane and their two children, Carter and Jaxson through video chat on the show.

Rachel said meeting Ellen is one of her life goals. Not only did Ellen surprise her with a video chat, but the Wobbe family will receive all the gifts from Day 11 of Ellen’s 12 Days of Giveaways. Ellen also surprised the family with a trip to Los Angeles to see a taping of the show.

Watch the full surprise below

