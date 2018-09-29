ELLISVILLE, Mo. — Police in Ellisville said there are two thieves on the loose after they broke into a home in broad daylight, and the crime was captured on video.

It happened in the 900 block of Barbara Ann Lane and since the incident occurred, it has left neighbors in that area on edge.

Thursday afternoon two men were seen on home surveillance footage breaking into a home. John Randazzo is a neighbor on that block, he said his daughter witnessed part of the crime.

"She wasn't really sure because it was unusual to see something like that she though that it was friends of hers that where actually helping to move some stuff out when in reality they were robbing the house while he was at the hospital," Randazzo said.

Footage captured the men taking property from the home just before they realized they were being filmed. Now neighbors in the area are left wondering if it will happen again.

"Yes, it does it kind of changes up the way we think. It could actually happen, even in a neighborhood like this," Randazzo said.

Other neighbors were shocked to learn about the crime as well, now they all plan to invest in security cameras in case it happens again.

"You never know what’s going to happen but who would think that something like that would be that valuable that quick he just had that installed maybe a couple of weeks ago," Randazzo said.

Police said those men drove away in a tan jeep patriot. They are encouraging anyone with information on this burglary to call the Ellisville Police Department.

