Here's what experts say you should have in your emergency kit

During winter weather, you probably keep an extra blanket or jacket in your trunk, but here are some other useful ideas.

ST. LOUIS — When we're in the throes of winter weather, it's easy to remember to put a few extra things in our cars: blankets, gloves, scarves, clothing, and some food and drinks.

But if you talk to an emergency preparedness expert, they'll likely tell you to go a bit further, adding things that take a little more thought but could go a long way in a real crisis.

Monty Burich has been a long-time American Red Cross volunteer and is a disaster preparedness expert. He has several kits and lists, and he often teaches people how to prepare themselves for the worst. For him, it started when he lived in the Seattle area when the Nisqually earthquake hit in 2001. He joined a Community Emergency Preparedness Team (CERT) and then gravitated towards the Red Cross.

He says you don't have to spend a lot of money on getting prepared for the next major event, but he does believe you should have multiple kits: one for the car, office, home, and even the kids' backpacks. You can buy a premade kit, but even then you'll want to add your own items.

Some items you may not always think about:

Medications

Documents

Comfort foods

Toys

Animal food

Baby items

Glasses

Utensils

Phone chargers

Entertainment (playing cards, books, etc.)

In terms of documents, start with creating one that gives enough information about you or your family if you are found passed out, injured, or your phone gets lost. This could easily happen after a crash. Who's in your family, emergency contact information, or allergies to medications might be good information to write down.

It also might help to have a printout map. If there is ever a major event like a tornado or winter storm, you might want to think about ways you can get home if the cell tower goes out and the major highways shut down. You may need to find a different way to get home from work or drive to multiple schools or pick up family members. A map could definitely help in that situation, and if you use Google maps, you can print out locations and use "avoid highways" when you print out.

And another thing to consider: phone chargers. If the power goes out in your home, you can still charge your phones in your car. You might want to include a car charger, cables for the phone, a mobile battery pack or even a power converter.