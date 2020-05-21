It’s time to update your family’s emergency flood, tornado plan

"Now is the time, when there’s no flooding or heavy wind storms, to conduct that critical review and update of your family’s emergency plan"

ST. LOUIS — It’s the time of year when heavy rains and strong winds hit the St. Louis area. The City of St. Louis Department of Health recommends updating your family’s emergency plan for flooding and tornados.

Heavy rains can cause roads and low-lying areas to flood and the St. Louis area has seen record flooding over the past few years.

Floodwaters and standing water pose risks like infectious diseases, chemical hazards and injuries. Mold can develop in homes that are saturated with moisture from leaks in basements or roofs, the department said in a press release.

The department also said the St. Louis area, along with the rest of the Midwest, is at a greater risk than other parts of the country for tornados. The department said it’s important for people to know the signs of a tornado to keep their family safe.

The signs of a tornado include a rotating, funnel-shaped cloud, an approaching cloud of debris or a loud roar, similar to a freight train.

“Now is the time, when there’s no flooding or heavy wind storms, to conduct that critical review and update of your family’s emergency plan,” said Justen Hauser, emergency planner for the department. “You won’t have time when the disaster strikes.”

Here are some questions to ask yourself when making an emergency plan:

Where will you go if you have to evacuate your home?

Where will you go in your home if you have to shelter in place?

Who will everybody contact if members of the family get separated?

Is my emergency supply kit ready?

For additional tips on making an emergency plan, click here.

WATCH: 'Swept Away: 25 Years After the Flood of '93'