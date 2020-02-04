ST. LOUIS — The Luminary announced an emergency grant fund called the Futures Fund: Emergency Relief for Artists.

In partnership with the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, The Luminary is offering immediate artist emergency grants of at least $60,000 to artists and arts organizations in the St. Louis area.

The Warhol Foundation authorized diverting funds from a $100,000 grant for the Futures Fund regranting initiative to support the needs of those impacted by COVID-19.

Artists and art organizers are among those hit hardest by the pandemic due to closures of art spaces, suspension of teaching engagements and cancellations of exhibitions, according to a press release.

“The Futures Fund: Emergency Relief for Artists grant is meant as a small intervention and expression of solidarity and support; we wish to stitch together enough support for now so that there is a horizon for us to live into,” The Luminary said in the release.

The fund will offer 60 $1,000 grants over two cycles in April and June. The grants may be used for shelter, food, childcare, communal care or “whatever makes life possible for these uncertain months.”

To apply for a grant and for more information, click here.

