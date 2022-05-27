Heads up Eureka drivers: Emergency road work closes 2 right lanes of EB I-44 at Meramec River

The closure is expected to last throughout the Memorial Day weekend.

ST. LOUIS — Heads up drivers if you take Interstate 44 eastbound near Eureka. Emergency road repair is closing down two eastbound lanes at the Meramec River for an "emergency bridge expansion joint repair."

This means drivers headed to the Cardinals or Blues games Friday night who drive through that area could experience significant delays, a release from the Missouri Department of Transportation said Friday afternoon.

The closure means just the left lane of eastbound I-44 will stay open. MoDOT said the closure is expected to last through the Memorial Day weekend.

Both the Cardinals and Blues are in town Friday night. The Blues are playing Game 6 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche.