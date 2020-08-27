Emergency teams from St. Louis responding to Hurricane Laura

Firefighters and volunteers from the bi-state aiding recovery efforts in Texas

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Firefighters from St. Charles will be assisting with search and rescue efforts in Texas amid Hurricane Laura.

Missouri Task Force 1's operations are fluid so they will have crews deployed for as long as needed.

Meanwhile, volunteers from Team Rubicon will be on the ground for weeks, possibly years to come.

"We still have crews in Texas from Hurricane Harvey that are helping to rebuild," Sarah Gamblin-Luig with Team Rubicon said.

Members of her team are now mobilizing for Hurricane Laura. Military veterans make up the core of Team Rubicon volunteers. They help with everything from rebuilding communities to clearing roads for first responders like Missouri Task Force One.

"This is a group of firefighters from all over the state," explained Captain Kelly Hunsel with the St. Charles City Fire Department.

Missouri Task Force One is already on the ground in Texas. The task force's team of 25 includes several members of the St. Charles City Fire Department.

Capt. Hunsel told 5 On Your Side that one of their captains is currently deployed to Texas for Hurricane Laura search and rescue missions, " so areas that received a lot of damage and that they think would potentially have the need for further search and potential rescue."