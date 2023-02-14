'Tough love': Emerson Electric CEO calls on St. Louis leaders, community to help with region's problems

The global automation company said it would build its headquarters in St. Louis last week.

ST. LOUIS — Emerson Electric's CEO has called on leaders to make St. Louis a place people want to live and work in.

Lal Karsanbhai’s message was published in an Op-Ed in the Post Dispatch a week after the company announced it will remain in the region.

Last fall, the global automation company said it would be leading an extensive search and move from its long-time home on Florissant Avenue in Ferguson.

"We believe in St. Louis, and we are here for the long haul, ready to do our part to help the region thrive. And, sometimes, that commitment includes tough love," Karsanbhai said.

He pointed to major areas where growth is needed and would take collaboration among community and business leaders to improve. That includes crime, education, and workforce development.

In 2022, Emerson pledged $200 million over ten years to go towards education equity in St. Louis.

That is support for the region’s students and future leaders who will eventually be part of the talent pool the company will need to fill roles, and other big companies will also be able to attract.

Karsanbhai’s words and commitment to continue doing business in the region excited the Regional Business Council’s CEO Cathy Osborn.



"I don't think there's anybody that is here that can't tell their Emerson story of their tremendous generosity and commitment to St. Louis," Osborn said.

Osborn agreed that addressing crime is multifaceted and it will take many hands to help reduce it.

She was optimistic about the city’s decision to bring on police chief Robert Tracy and his approach to community policing.

“It's really about good enforcement. Yes you have to have good policing, but you also have to have intervention/prevention,” she said.

“How do we let our younger people in the schools know about the kids of training that's available, the kind of vehicles that they can progress in life on? Osborn said.

Osborn also noted the energy in St. Louis, including the new soccer stadium Downtown expected to be another major push for the economy of St. Louis, but said the outer parts of the region should not be forgotten.

"We have to protect our economic assets which in large part in the city is downtown St. Louis, but equally we have to be in the neighborhoods," the business leader said.

Other entities throughout the region also weighed in on the dialogue spurred by Emerson’s chief:

Mayor Tishaura Jones’ Office:

"We agree that education, jobs, and public safety are top issues facing our city and region and that all three are deeply interconnected. That’s why Mayor Jones is working to address root causes of crime while holding those who do commit crime accountable, making major investments in workforce development, safe and educational spaces for our youth, and expansion of community violence intervention programs. Mayor Jones believes poverty is the father of crime, and people are less likely to pick up a gun if they can pick up a paycheck instead.

"St. Louis made major progress already on violent crime, bucking national trends with a 25 percent drop in homicides in 2021, and many important crime indicators continue to to trend downwards last year. We continue to work to make St. Louis a safer place - no matter your zip code."

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page:

"I have been in close communication with Emerson since the day the company announced it was looking for a new headquarters. And those conversations continue."

Regarding the areas where Emerson says the region needs improvement.

"Violent crime is down in St. Louis County, and we will continue to make public safety a priority. We commit 67 percent of our general fund budget to public safety. We are building two new police stations and investing another $47 million in federal funds to improve crime prevention, cyberterrorism, police training and evidence handling.

"And we will reconvene the Crime Commission later this month, amplifying the priorities of St. Louis County. Those include reducing crime and ensuring we have in place a criminal justice system that treats everyone fairly. And we will continue increasing our job training and educational opportunities at the jail so when detainees leave the Justice Center, they have the tools to be successful.

"My administration is working with the state, the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership and community leaders to increase workforce development programs so that we have a better trained, more diverse workforce. We must create more opportunities to succeed in the job market and that is my commitment."

Statement of Greater St. Louis, Inc. CEO Jason Hall

“Emerson’s decision to stay --- along with the recent relocations to St. Louis by companies like Bunge and expansions into the metro by major companies like American Foods Group, Accenture Federal Services, and James Hardie --- all speak to St. Louis’ resurgence and the fact that we can compete with any other metro, and win.