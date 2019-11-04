FLORISSANT, Mo. – An employee at an accounting and tax office was taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after a car crashed into a building in Florissant.

The employee was hit by debris from the crash and suffered minor injuries.

Emergency crews responded to 1135 N. Highway 67 around 2:20 p.m. The building has significant damage.

Police said an elderly woman was driving the car. She was not injured.

The building is the County Accounting and Tax Service.

The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District said two patients were being treated on scene.