Employee of St. Peters cremation business charged with sexually abusing coworker

The victim, his coworker, said the abuse happened while they were at work on March 26

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man is accused of sexually abusing his coworker at the cremation business where they worked.

James Lange, 45, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree sexual misconduct and two counts of second-degree sexual misconduct.

According to charging documents, the abuse happened on March 26 at 2115 Parkway Dr., the address for Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services and Lonning Mortuary Service. Lange is listed as a removal specialist for Lonning.

The victim said Lange groped her and penetrated her through her clothing without her consent.

On another occasion, she said he groped her chest while she was the passenger in a van on North Outer Road in St. Peters, and he exposed his genitals to her.

He also showed her videos of himself receiving oral sex, she said.

The St. Charles Country Prosecuting Attorney issued a warrant against Lange on June 8. His bond was set at $25,000; it was posted on June 10.

Lange has a prior conviction for passing bad checks, according to charging documents.

The president of Lonning Mortuary Service Bob Lonning said Lange has been suspended from work without pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.

"He's not allowed on the property," Lonning said.