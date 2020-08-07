Schnucks issues correction and says employee at Des Peres store tested negative for COVID-19

Schnucks issued the correction Wednesday evening

DES PERES, Mo. — Schnucks issued a correction after it previously said an employee at its Des Peres store tested positive for the coronavirus.

The store said it was advised that the information was inaccurate and the employee's test was negative.

"Upon additional discussion with the teammate today, we learned the teammate’s urgent care provider had communicated inaccurate information to the teammate yesterday. The teammate passed along the negative test result documentation to our COVID-19 Teammate Resource team for next steps.

The teammate made this information available in a timely manner, and we wanted to share this corrected update with you, our loyal Des Peres store customer. We appreciate your business and we continue to take precautionary measures to protect you and our teammates."

Employees are required to wear masks while they are working and Schnucks has installed Plexiglas barriers at checkouts to protect customers and employees.

Schnucks is also implementing other measures to help reduce to spread of the virus including floor signage encouraging social distancing and overhead announcements reminding employees to clean high touchpoint areas, the release stated.