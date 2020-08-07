Employee at Schnucks in Des Peres tests positive for COVID-19

Schnucks said the store is open and “ready for customers”

DES PERES, Mo. — An employee at a Schnucks store in Des Peres has tested positive for the coronavirus and is now quarantined at home.

The employee last worked at the store located at 12332 Manchester Road on June 28, according to a press release.

After Schnucks learned about the positive result, it took steps to sanitize and perform extensive cleaning and said the store is open and “ready for customers.”

Schnucks said it is continuing to reinforce information from the CDC about COVID-19 prevention and symptoms, so employees know what to look for.

Employees are required to wear masks while they are working and Schnucks has installed plexiglass barriers at checkouts to protect customers and employees.

Schnucks is also implementing other measures to help reduce to spread of the virus including floor signage encouraging social distancing and overhead announcements reminding employees to clean high touchpoint areas, the release stated.