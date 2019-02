HAZELWOOD, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found at a Hazelwood recycling center Thursday morning.

Police responded to the Republic Service Recycling Center at 6025 Byassee Dr. around 7:30 a.m.

The remains were found by employees who were sorting through the recycling material within the plant after it had been delivered to the center by an unknown truck company. The body has been identified as Dwayne K. Tate.