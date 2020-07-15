2 employees at Missouri House of Representatives test positive for COVID-19

Those who came in contact with the employees have been notified

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Two employees at the Missouri House of Representatives have tested positive for the coronavirus and are currently self-quarantining at home, according to a spokesperson.

It's possible that "direct or indirect exposure to others may have occurred before the employees were tested," the spokesperson said.

Those who came in direct contact with the individuals were notified Wednesday and they are also in quarantine.

Any representatives or staff members who think they may have been exposed are encouraged to get tested.