ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An empty pick-up truck was damaged by an "explosive device" in south St. Louis County Thursday afternoon.

St. Louis County police said an explosive device was thrown into the window of a pick-up truck on the 3600 block of Fannie Avenue at around 3 p.m.

They said no one was inside the truck at the time, but it caused a small fire that damaged the truck.

No one was injured. The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating.

