ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are looking for an endangered 19-year-old who walked away from his north St. Louis County home overnight.

Edmond Burns, 19, has autism and is nonverbal. He also has been diagnosed with ADD, The St. Louis County Police Department said.

He left his home on foot at 1 a.m. Monday on the 8800 block of Torii Drive in Carsonville. He does not have his medications with him.

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and jean shorts.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

