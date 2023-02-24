Public's help requested in search for endangered missing Effingham man

An Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert was activated for 44-year-old Gregory Duez.

EFFINGHAM, Ill. — Illinois State Police and the Effingham Police Department are asking for the public's help to find an endangered missing man.

State police on Friday activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert for Gregory Duez, who has been missing from the area of Elm Avenue in Effingham since Wednesday at 10:30 p.m.

Duez, 44, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has blue eyes. He was driving a black 2016 Ford Explorer with Missouri license plate 3HCF48.

Police said that Dues has a condition that places him in danger.