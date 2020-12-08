Endangered Silver Advisory issued for House Springs man with dementia

Billy Joe Cannon, 63, was last seen at 11 a.m. Monday walking away from his home on the 5500 block of Briarwood Drive

HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a man with dementia who hasn't been seen in two days.

Cannon is diagnosed with dementia and has a history of walking away, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 180 pounds and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing no shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.