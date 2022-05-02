St. Louis County police searching for missing man with intellectual disabilities

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a man who walked away from a St. Louis County home overnight.
David J. Bayer was reported missing at 4 a.m. Monday from the 4700 block of Oakridge Park Drive in Mehlville. The 35-year-old has intellectual disabilities, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
Bayer is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and about 120 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt and white shorts.
He is known to frequent the area of 4400 Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.