St. Louis County police searching for missing man with intellectual disabilities

David Bayer was reported missing at 4 a.m. Monday from the 4700 block of Oakridge Park Drive. He was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt and white shorts.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a man who walked away from a St. Louis County home overnight.

David J. Bayer was reported missing at 4 a.m. Monday from the 4700 block of Oakridge Park Drive in Mehlville. The 35-year-old has intellectual disabilities, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Bayer is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and about 120 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt and white shorts.

He is known to frequent the area of 4400 Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis.