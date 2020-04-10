Endangered person advisory issued for missing Ferguson teen

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.

FERGUSON, Mo. — The Ferguson Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a 13-year-old Ferguson female on Saturday evening.

According to the Ferguson Police Department, Maya Owens, 13, of 1095 Hudson Rd. was last seen leaving her home at 5:30 p.m.

Police say she left her home on foot and left behind a note indicating "suicidal thoughts".

Owens is a black female, 5-foot-5 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt under a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.