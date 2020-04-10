x
Endangered Person Advisory issued for woman in Jennings, MO

Credit: Missouri State Highway Patrol

JENNINGS, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory after a woman disappeared in Jennings, MO Saturday evening.

Police say Markayla Dade, 21, was last seen leaving a friend's house riding a green bicycle in the 5500 block of Fair Ridge Court in Jennings, MO at 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

Dade is a black female, 5-foot-5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, light complexion and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and white shoes.

Police say she suffers from a diminished mental capacity.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

