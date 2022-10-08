Police ask for public's help locating 42-year-old St. Louis woman

Janis Lynn Lopez left her St. Louis home Friday afternoon without telling any of her family members, police said.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a 42-year-old woman missing out of St. Louis.

Police said Janis Lynn Lopez left her home on Grampian Road at 3 p.m. Thursday without telling any family members where she was going. She left behind her phone and wallet.

As described by police, Lopez is a 5 feet, 2 inches tall who weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes. She has a tattoo on her neck and multiple tattoos on her left shoulder. She was last seen wearing a blue-and-white T-shirt and white shorts.

Police said Lopez is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and is not compliant with her medication.

Anyone who has seen Lopez or has information regarding her whereabouts should dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or 636-529-8210 to contact the St. Louis County Police Department.