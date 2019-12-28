WINFIELD, Mo. — Police have issued an endangered person advisory for a man who walked away from his home care facility Friday morning and hasn't been seen since.

John Bartlett, 35, was reported missing from Sunshine Home Care on 499 West Walnut at 7 a.m.

He is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5 foot 11 inches, 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing light blue jeans and carrying a backpack.

Bartlett is diagnosed with schizophrenia and is not taking his medication.

He is not dressed for the cold weather.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Winfield Police Department at 636-544-8535.

