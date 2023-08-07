Endangered Person Advisory issued for 18-year-old reported missing out of St. Louis County

Police said Kamille West is diagnosed with autism, ADHD, schizophrenia, epilepsy and psychosis. She left her Florissant home at around 7 p.m.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for an 18-year-old woman who left her home Monday evening.

Kamille West was reported missing shortly after 7 p.m. from the 3500 block of Sugar Crest Drive in Florissant. Police said West is diagnosed with autism, ADHD, schizophrenia, epilepsy and psychosis, and "has the mental capacity of a 9-year-old." Police said she threatened to harm her mother before she left her home.

West is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a gold superhero on it, blue jean shorts and pink Nike shoes.