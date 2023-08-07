Endangered Person Advisory issued for 18-year-old reported missing out of St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for an 18-year-old woman who left her home Monday evening.
Kamille West was reported missing shortly after 7 p.m. from the 3500 block of Sugar Crest Drive in Florissant. Police said West is diagnosed with autism, ADHD, schizophrenia, epilepsy and psychosis, and "has the mental capacity of a 9-year-old." Police said she threatened to harm her mother before she left her home.
West is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a gold superhero on it, blue jean shorts and pink Nike shoes.
Anyone who sees her or who has any information should immediately dial 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at (314) 355-1200.