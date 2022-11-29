Endangered persons advisory issued for 2 children missing since Monday evening

The children, ages 12 and 15, were last seen Monday evening in Sappington.

SAPPINGTON, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol are asking for help in locating two children missing out of St. Louis County.

The children have been missing since just before 6:30 p.m. Monday.

St. Louis County police issued the endangered persons advisory for the two children just hours after they were reported missing. Police said they were taken from a home on the 9200 block of Confederacy Drive.

Missing are 12-year-old Michael Gonzalez and 15-year-old Maya Gonzalez.

Michael is a white male, who is 4-foot-11 and weighs 90 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and is fair in complexion. He was last seen wearing black and red flannel pajama pants and light blue Adidas shoes.

Maya is described as a white female, who is 5-foot-1 and weighs 106 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and is fair in complexion. Maya also has a nasal septum piercing. She was last seen wearing a brown sweater, black pants and black Jordan shoes.

Police said in the advisory that both children are believed to have been taken by their father, Christopher Gonzalez. The children's father has a no-contact order issued through family court.

Police are asking anyone seeing Michael, Maya or their father Christopher or has information related to the endangered persons advisory to dial 911. You can also call the Missouri State Highway Patrol or the St. Louis County Police Department directly at 636-529-8210.