79-year-old with Alzheimer's, dementia missing out of St. Louis County

George Juris Zvirgzdins was last seen inside his memory care facility, located on Hidden Lake Drive, before walking off.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department issued an endangered silver advisory alert for a 79-year-old man with Alzheimer's and dementia who was last seen at his memory care facility on Monday night.

George Juris Zvirgzdins was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Monday inside the facility at 11716 Hidden Lake Drive before he walked off.

He is described as 5-foot-9 and 172 pounds with white hair, a white beard and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police said he responds to his name when called.

Anyone who has seen Zvirgzdins or has any information related to his disappearance should dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.