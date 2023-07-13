St. Louis County police issue Endangered Silver Advisory for missing 70-year-old

Tennyson L. Hewitt was reported missing at 10 a.m. from the 2500 block of Tyrell Drive in Jennings.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a 70-year-old man with dementia who walked away from a home Thursday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tennyson L. Hewitt was reported missing at 10 a.m. from the 2500 block of Tyrell Drive in Jennings.

Police said Hewitt has dementia and other physical and mental disabilities and has a history of wandering.

Hewitt is 5-foot-7, about 160 pounds and had black hair and brown eyes. He also has a goatee and mustache. Police did not have a description of what he was wearing when he left.