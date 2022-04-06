Franklin County police ask for help finding missing man

Kurt Ploch left a home on Brush Creek Road in St. Clair Saturday, stating he was going to Union. Anyone with information should call police.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a man who went missing from a St. Clair home Tuesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kurt Ploch, 89, was reported missing from a home on the 1000 block of Brush Creek Road in St. Clair at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He left the home in an agitated state and said he was going to Union but never made it to his destination. He has "decreased cognitive ability," according to the highway patrol.

Ploch is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and has hazel eyes. He was wearing a white hat, blue coat and blue jeans. He was driving a red 2008 Dodge Durango with the Missouri license plate VE0 Y1U with a chrome brush guard.