Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing Weldon Spring man with dementia

Police said Clifford Johnson, 86, left his assisted care facility on Monday. His car was last spotted Tuesday in Maryland Heights.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing man with dementia whose car was last seen in Maryland Heights.

Clifford Johnson, 86, was reported missing at 7 p.m. Monday from Breeze Park Independent Living, located at 600 Breeze Park Dr. in Weldon Spring. Police said he left the assisted care facility on Monday and never arrived to an appointment on Tuesday.

Johnson has dementia and Type II diabetes. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, has white hair and brown eyes, and weighs about 180 pounds.

His Gold 2015 Toyota Avalon was last seen at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Dorsett and Adie Road in Maryland Heights. It bears the Missouri license plate GL62F.