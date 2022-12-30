x
Endangered Silver Advisory issued for woman reported missing out of Warrenton

Police said Holly Kenoyer is diagnosed with Alzheimer's and is without her medication, identification or cell phone.
Credit: MSHP

WARRENTON, Mo. — An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a woman with Alzheimer's who was reported missing from Warrenton.

The Warrenton Police Department said Holly Kenoyer, 77, was last believed to have been seen at the Missouri State Bank in Warrenton on Dec. 28 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. 

Police said Kenoyer is diagnosed with Alzheimer's and is without her medication, identification or cell phone.

Kenoyer is 5 feet tall, around 119 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Her vehicle is a silver 2006 Chevrolet Silverado bearing an unknown Oklahoma license plate. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Warrenton Police Department at 636-456-7088.

