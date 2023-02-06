2 endangered gorillas move between Saint Louis, Brookfield Zoos

Jontu and Zachary, both western lowland gorillas, recently swapped homes for the conservation and survival of their species.

ST. LOUIS — Two critically endangered species recently moved between the Saint Louis Zoo and Brookfield Zoo in Chicago, Illinois.

Twenty-six-year-old Jontu of the Saint Louis Zoo and 7-year-old Zachary of Brookfield Zoo, both western lowland gorillas, recently swapped homes for the conservation and survival of their species.

Jontu's move from St. Louis to Chicago was based on a breeding recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP). The recommendation took into consideration Jontu's personality and genetics for the conservation breeding program that manages the species population in North American zoos.

Jontu moved to Brookfield Zoo where he has the opportunity to lead a family group and provide stability to the group.

Jontu was born in 1997 at the Columbus Zoo before coming to the Zoo in 2005.

“Jontu is well known at the Saint Louis Zoo for his regal appearance and confidence as a leader in the bachelor group,” said Helen Boostrom, Zoological Manager of Primates, Saint Louis Zoo. “Despite his stature and serious demeanor, he has a very playful and gentle side. The primate care team is going to miss him greatly, but is very excited for this new chapter in his life.”

Zachary was born at Brookfield Zoo in 2015 and his move was recommended by the western lowland gorilla SSP. He joins the zoo's bachelor group of gorillas, Joe, 25, and Bakari, 18.

The bachelor groups are groups of adult gorilla males and young adult gorilla males that live and travel together until they can become part of a breeding group. This is a typical group found in the wild, according to the Zoo.