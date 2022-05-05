Engine ripped from minivan in crash on Kingshighway in St. Louis

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

ST. LOUIS — The engine of a minivan was ripped from the engine compartment of the vehicle in a crash early Thursday morning on Kingshighway Boulevard.

No one was seriously injured in the single-vehicle crash.

An older man was driving the vehicle.

The crash happened at Forest Park Parkway. It appeared the driver was traveling south on Kingshighway Boulevard in St. Louis when the van hit a median.

The van also hit a light post.

The entire engine block and radiator ended up on the median, outside of the van.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and first responders helped the man out of the van.

It was not immediately known what led up to the crash.