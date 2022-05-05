x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Engine ripped from minivan in crash on Kingshighway in St. Louis

No one was seriously injured in the crash.
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS — The engine of a minivan was ripped from the engine compartment of the vehicle in a crash early Thursday morning on Kingshighway Boulevard.

No one was seriously injured in the single-vehicle crash.

An older man was driving the vehicle.

The crash happened at Forest Park Parkway. It appeared the driver was traveling south on Kingshighway Boulevard in St. Louis when the van hit a median.

Credit: KSDK

The van also hit a light post.

The entire engine block and radiator ended up on the median, outside of the van.

Credit: KSDK

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and first responders helped the man out of the van.

It was not immediately known what led up to the crash.

Credit: KSDK

The crash happened in front of Barnes Jewish Hospital and the east side of Forest Park.

Credit: KSDK

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Give STL Day: Girls Incorporated, Boop brunch for APA