ST. LOUIS — KultureCity has partnered with the Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre to make the venues and events to be sensory inclusive.

According to a press release from the Enterprise Center, the new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests and fans with a sensory issue that visits both venues.

“For the past few years, Stifel Theatre has been offering sensory friendly performances at family shows in order to give children the opportunity to experience their favorite characters,” said Todd Mitchell, General Manager, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre. “We are thrilled to be able to have both Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre increase and expand our efforts by becoming certified in sensory inclusivity.”

The certification process included the staff being trained by leading medical professionals on how to recognize those guests and fans with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation.

There will be sensory bags, equipped with noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads available to all guests who may feel overwhelmed by the environment.

The sensory bags will be available effective immediately at the Enterprise Center Guest Services Center located on the north side of the Plaza concourse outside Portal 18 and the Stifel Theatre Guest Services Center located on the east side of the Ticket Lobby.

“By having the sensory bags available, people with sensory sensitivities will be able to enjoy the variety of experiences we have to offer," said Mitchell.

A spokesperson from the Enterprise Center said, sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions. One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to over stimulation and noise, which is an enormous part of the environment in venues that host a variety of events. With its new certification, both Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre are now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible when attending any event.

Before an event at either venue, families can download the free ‘KultureCity App’ where one can view what sensory features are available and where they can access them. Also, on the App is the ‘social story’ which will provide a preview of what to expect while enjoying an event at either venue.

“To know that you soon will be able to see families attend a hockey game or concert, true community binding experiences, with their loved ones who have a sensory challenge and who were not able to previously attend, is truly a heartwarming moment. Our communities are what shapes our lives and to know that both Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre are willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing.” Dr. Julian Maha, Co-Founder, KultureCity.

