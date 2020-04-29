Enterprise Holdings lays off more than 2,000 employees

The layoff is expected to be permanent and includes employees who had previously been placed on temporary layoff

CLAYTON, Mo. — Enterprise Holdings is laying off more than 2,000 employees.

The company said it experienced "a dramatic downturn in business" due to the coronavirus. The layoffs are expected to start Thursday.

"Enterprise’s belief the downturn would last approximately one month," the company wrote in several notices to the state dated April 27.

"However, in light of the recent extension of applicable governmental shutdown orders, intervening and extended federal and CDC guidance regarding social distancing, and additional data and analysis revealing the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on Enterprise’s financial condition, Enterprise has realized that additional action is necessary," a letter said.

The mass layoff is expected to be permanent and includes employees who had previously been placed on temporary layoff.

In all, 2,005 people have been laid off across Enterprise Holdings, Enterprise Transport and EAN Services - St. Louis Contact Center.

