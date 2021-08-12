Entire police department walks out in this small Missouri town

The town contacted the local sheriff's office for help with covering security, local media reported

ORRICK, Mo. — The entire police department, including the police chief, in a small Missouri town has quit, according to KSHB, the NBC affiliate in Kansas City. A reason as to why they all walked off the job has not been given.

The city of Orrick has been without its police force for a month. Orrick is in western Missouri, about 30 miles east of Kansas City. It's a town of about 880 people, according to the city's website.

The city of Orrick sent this statement to KSHB:

“The Chief resigned, as did the other full-time officer and the part-time officers as well. No notice was given or complaints lodged with the Board or Mayor by any officer before this action was undertaken. It was sudden, without warning, and did not allow for an orderly transition. However, such events are not unusual in small-town Missouri."

Town officials told KSHB the officers resigned without any notice. While the town figures out what to do, they have reached out to the sheriff's office in Ray County to help and that they will enforce city ordinances as well as state and county laws.

Residents in Orrick are worried about their safety.

“We are out here alone,” Melody Blyth told KSHB. “There’s not a feeling of safety. I know if I had to do something I would do what I have to do to protect myself, bottom line.”

The city told KSHB that it will work to hire new officers next year.