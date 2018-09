ST. LOUIS — Attention country music fans! Eric Church is headed to St. Louis this January.

Church will perform at the Enterprise Center as part of his 2019 ‘Double Down’ tour on January 25 and 26 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale October 5 at 10 a.m. and tickets will be mobile only, there will be no box office sales.

