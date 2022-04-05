Eureka family creates quilts to bring comfort to Ukrainian refugees

"Every stitch, I did just keep thinking who is going to get this and hopefully it'll make them happy and a smile to their face for a moment."

EUREKA, Mo. — Sisters Pat Lee and Barb Branchfield have been working away to help Ukrainian refugees residing in Poland.

"We've sent funds for food, but we can do more, what can we do?" Lee asked herself.

That's when the duo decided to turn their favorite activity into an act of love.

However, Branchfield knew, they needed more hands.

"So I asked our cousins if they were interested in making quilt blocks and gave them the specks for the sizes to have," she said.

Weeks ago, their cousins and aunts started making blankets to ship overseas.

"We pulled the blue and yellow fabrics out of our excess fabric that we all have," Branchfield said.

Each block was created separately by each relative.

Every single one is made differently, but they are all stitched together to create the same level of support.

"When we got all the blocks, we started laying out the blocks and moving around what placement looked best," Branchfield said. "Once they were put together you would never have known it wasn’t coordinated to start with because they all blended together so nicely. Hopefully, this brings someone some comfort."

After weeks of hard work, it was finally time to see the fruits of their labor on Wednesday.

Six out of the seven quilters are from the St. Louis area and were in attendance for the final reveal.

As they admire the work, this tight-knit family knows these blankets can offer so much more than what meets the eye.

"It was hard not to do it without tears in my eyes thinking about the people there. Having a quilt that somebody has made thinking of them, hopefully, will give them some peace," Branchfield said.

While everything is stripped away, they are striving to send a piece of home to those who need it, now more than ever.

"Every stitch, I did just keep thinking who is going to get this and hopefully it'll make them happy and a smile to their face for a moment," Branchfield said.

All of the blankets will be shipped this week.

They're being sent to an organization called Mission of Love.