Eureka mayor starts fundraiser to save July Fourth fireworks display

EUREKA, Mo. — One Missouri town is getting creative to make sure residents still have a July Fourth fireworks display this summer.

Mayor Sean Flower posted on Facebook that the Eureka Board of Aldermen was trying to decided whether or not the city would hold its annual display this year because of COVID-19 and city budget implications.

"We would not have the big event in the park, but could fire them off, and people could park around town in places they could watch it. The cost of fireworks is around $20,000 (which is the same we have done most years in the past)," Flower posted on Facebook. "We are going to be missing a lot of activities this summer, and I hate to not celebrate the 4th as a city. But it does cost money, and we will have budget concerns this year."

Now, the mayor has come up with a new idea to continue the tradition, without upsetting the city's tight budget.

On Wednesday, Flower posted on Facebook again with a link to a GoFundMe fundraiser, seeing if Eureka residents would be interested in privately funding the fireworks this Independence Day.

In 20 hours, the fundraiser has raised $2,220 of its $20,000 goal.